The Sitka Sound sac roe herring fishery is on two hour notice. Two-hour notice means when a fishery is called, officials will give the fleet a minimum of two hours to get into position.
The contentious issue of antlerless moose hunts drew a large crowd to a Fairbanks Fish and Game Advisory Committee meeting Thursday night.
Governor Sean Parnell on Thursday made his first public comment on the resignation of controversial state wildlife official Corey Rossi.
Corey Rossi has been charged with game violations and has resigned from the state Fish and Game department. Rossi was director of the Division of Wildlife Conservation.
Two proposals to establish subsistence-only zones for herring in Sitka Sound failed to win recommendation from the Sitka Fish & Game Advisory Committee in a contentious meeting last week.
The State of Alaska plans to remove an invasive species of sea squirt from Sitka’s Whiting Harbor. The Alaska Department of Fish & Game will slip bags over nearly 100 nets that are part of an oyster farm in Whiting Harbor.
The Kenai River Sportsfising Association is raising the alarm about the late run of Kenai River King Salmon again. Saturday they urged the Fish and Game department to reconsider its Sockeye set-net opening at the river's mouth because an estimate by the Association shows the escapement goal for the Kings will not be reached.
It’s looking like escapement of Yukon River king salmon into Canada will not meet objectives. Alaska Department of Fish and Game Yukon River summer season manager Steve Hayes says Chinook passage measured near the Alaska Canada border at Eagle is below the season goal.
What must have been the peak of the Sockeye run passed the Fish and Game department's sonar on Sunday - a one-day record peak of 230,600 fish.