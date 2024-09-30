-
Everyone knows that maintaining a good sense of humor is important in everyday life - especially when it comes to the ups and downs of raising a family. On this program we'll explore how we can all insert more laughter (the best medicine!) into our day-to-day lives while learning to laugh more as a family. We'll find out why laughing is good for the bodies, minds and spirits of people of all ages and why with humor educator Mark Kay Morrison, medical laughter researcher Dr. Lee Berk and Scared Scriptless Improv's Jason Martin.
They grow up so fast, don't they? This time on KTD! we're talking about early developmental stages - where should very young children be developmentally at one year, two years, three years? And where can caregivers find help and support if their children aren't meeting those recommended milestones? We'll meet some of the resources available to help caregivers learn how to support their growing little ones with the state's Early Intervention Manager, Erin Kinavey and Dr. Donna Galbreath who's in a new film all about keeping "Babies on Track".KSKA: Tuesday, 2/21 @ 2pm & 7pm
Much media attention directed to Anchorage’s homeless situation has centered on the heavy numbers flocking to the Brother Francis Shelter during the November cold spell as well as last week’s opening of Karluk Manor for high, at risk chronic alcoholics living on the street. But they are not the bulk of the city’s homeless. Most of Anchorage’s homeless are families, who for various reasons are often unseen, difficult to number and often harder to help. KSKA: Monday 12/12 at 1:00 pmSaturday 12/17 at 6:30 pm
Tuesday, August 2 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pmBabies can sign before they speak, and many parents are helping their little ones to communicate in this way with the aid of educational resources like the popular series, Signing Time! Guest Rachel Coleman designed this fun, musical program in response to learning that her own daughter was profoundly deaf. Today, learn Rachel's story and how Signing Time! is helping families with deaf children talk to one another.