DEVELOPMENTAL MILESTONES AGES 0-3

They grow up so fast, don't they? This time on KTD! we're talking about early developmental stages - where should very young children be developmentally at one year, two years, three years? And where can caregivers find help and support if their children aren't meeting those recommended milestones? We'll meet some of the resources available to help caregivers learn how to support their growing little ones with the state's Early Intervention Manager, Erin Kinavey and Dr. Donna Galbreath who's in a new film all about keeping "Babies on Track" that premieres throughout Alaska Feb 25-Mar 4.

PLUS, we go all over the state to learn about the programs that are helping kids get ready for kindergarten; and we'll meet the Stone Soup Group, an organization that supports families whose children have developmental delays.

Detailed links and resources from this show can be found on KidsTheseDays.org.

After you hear the program please visit KidsTheseDays.org where the conversation continues 24/7! You can also search the archives, hear featured stories in excerpt, read our excellent original blogs, view photos and browse local family activities and fun lists.

The best way to keep up with Kids These Days! show topics and web exclusives to to follow us on FACEBOOK, so please join us!

Download Audio (MP3)