The state and federal governments have decided not to pursue a final $100-million from ExxonMobil over its 1989 oil spill in Prince William Sound.Download Audio
The state and federal governments have told a federal judge they are reviewing information from studies on the lingering effects of the Exxon Valdez oil spill and will be deciding how to proceed in a continuing legal case.
A federal judge is considering whether the state of Alaska should be allowed to collect additional money for unforeseen damages from the Exxon Valdez oil spill.
Everything you ever wanted to know about the Exxon Valdez oil spill litigation will soon be online. The Alaska State Archives has received federal funds to evaluate and make accessible state litigation documents stemming from the 1989 Exxon Valdez oil spill.
Friday was the last day of state employment for Ed Meggert, a 20 year veteran of spill and disaster response. His career started with the Exxon Valdez oil…
The first of several meetings with plaintiffs in the aftermath of last week's Supreme Court decision in the Exxon Valdez oil spill punitive damages case…
Plaintiffs in the Exxon Valdez punitive damages case are reacting with sadness and disbelief to today's U.S. Supreme Court decision. The Court capped the…