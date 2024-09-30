Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
ethics

  • News
    Kidney Disease
    Dr. Thad Woodard
    On the next Line One, Anchorage kidney disease specialist Dr. Steven Tuckerjoins us to discuss how our kidneys work and their function changes with age, their relationship to hypertension, and the causes and treatment of kidney failure. Join us with your questions and comments on kidney disease.KSKA: Monday 2/4 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
  • News
    Medical Ethics
    Dr. Thad Woodard
    On the next Line One, director of education for Pediatric Bioethics at Seattle Children’s Hospital, Dr. Doug Diekema joins host Dr. Woodard to ethical issues in medicine, including how to balance parental freedom, child welfare, and public health regarding mandatory school immunizations. Joins us with your questions and comments.KSKA: Monday 1/21 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
  • News
    House Ethics Committee Extends Probe of Rep. Young
    Libby Casey
    The House Ethics Committee is extending an investigation into possible violations by Rep. Don Young of Alaska. Today’s announcement was the first public confirmation that the ethics panel is probing into Young. The Congressman's office says the investigation centers around donations made to his legal defense fund and whether they exceed the legal limit.
  • Alaska News Nightly
    Alaska News Nightly: August 5, 2009
    Pat Yack
    Individual news stories are posted in the Alaska News category and you can subscribe to APRN’s news feeds via email, podcast and RSS.Download Audio…
  • Parnell Wants Tighter Controls on Leaks
    Pat Yack
    Lt. Gov. Sean Parnell is asking Alaska's attorney general to recommend ways to ensure state ethics probes remain confidential before they are complete.…