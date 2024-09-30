-
On the next Line One, Anchorage kidney disease specialist Dr. Steven Tuckerjoins us to discuss how our kidneys work and their function changes with age, their relationship to hypertension, and the causes and treatment of kidney failure. Join us with your questions and comments on kidney disease.KSKA: Monday 2/4 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
On the next Line One, director of education for Pediatric Bioethics at Seattle Children’s Hospital, Dr. Doug Diekema joins host Dr. Woodard to ethical issues in medicine, including how to balance parental freedom, child welfare, and public health regarding mandatory school immunizations. Joins us with your questions and comments.KSKA: Monday 1/21 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
The House Ethics Committee is extending an investigation into possible violations by Rep. Don Young of Alaska. Today’s announcement was the first public confirmation that the ethics panel is probing into Young. The Congressman's office says the investigation centers around donations made to his legal defense fund and whether they exceed the legal limit.
Lt. Gov. Sean Parnell is asking Alaska's attorney general to recommend ways to ensure state ethics probes remain confidential before they are complete.…