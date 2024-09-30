Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Environmental Impact

    The Arctic in Action: Accomplishments of the Arctic Council as we Look to the Future
    Eric Bork
    Admiral Robert J. Papp, Jr., USCG (Ret.) will lead the effort to advance U.S. interests in the Arctic Region, with a focus on Arctic Ocean governance, climate change, economic, environmental, and security issues in the Arctic region as the United States holds the chairmanship of the Arctic Council from 2015-2017.LISTEN NOW
  • News
    Chukchi Lease Sale Stands
    Annie Feidt
    The federal government is upholding the 2008 oil and gas lease sale in the Chukchi Sea. The sale was challenged in court and last year, a judge required the Interior Department to complete a supplemental environmental impact statement and then decide whether to vacate the sale.
  • News
    Wrangell ATV Trails to Close
    Dan Bross
    The National Park Service is out with a final plan for managing off road vehicle use on popular trails in Wrangell-Saint Elias National Park. The plan and environmental impact statement cover trails in the northern part of the park and preserve, along the Nabesna Road, east of Glennallen.
  • Alaska News Nightly
    Alaska News Nightly: June 8, 2011
    Josh Edge
    Scientists Says Ketchikan Facing 'Massive' PSP Event, Critics Label Redistricting Plan ‘Flawed’, Special Session Cost Alaska At Least $960,018, Hastings Fire Expected to Increase, and more...
  • News
    Public Input Wanted for Road to Umiat
    Dan Bross
    The Army Corps of Engineers is taking public input on the state’s proposed road to Umiat. A series of meetings beginning tonight in Fairbanks seek comment as part of the scoping progress for an environmental impact statement.