-
Hometown Alaska: Hear how one Anchorage entrepreneur manages work and motherhood during the pandemicThe gig economy isn’t exactly a new income stream for individuals, but the paradigm shift of the market due to COVID and other factors have launched gig work and entrepreneurship into an undeniable macrolevel behemoth. One artist and businesswoman shares her story of how she established her brand to The Last Frontier and how we can support self-employed creatives.
-
Think you've got the best next business idea? Then tune in to meet the latest batch of young winning entrepreneurs and the judges who chose them and why. Look ahead to Entrepreneurship Week and Alaska's first-ever Mini Maker Faire. KSKA: Wednesday, June 26, 2:00 pm and 7:00 pmListen Now