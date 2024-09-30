-
Two environmental groups have agreed to stop suing the federal government about some 750 species that are being considered for listing under the Endangered Species Act.
Groups Accept Settlement over Endangered Species Suit, Alaska Congressional Delegation Split on ‘Doomsday Scenario’ of National Debt Default, Five Escape Sinking Fishing Vessel near Valdez, NPR-A and Sealaska Lands Bills Up for Vote in DC, and more...
A judge on Thursday ruled the federal government was correct in listing the polar bear as threatened under the Endangered Species Act in 2008 because of global warming. The state of Alaska was suing to remove protections for the bear.
A federal judge is upholding a decision by government scientists that global warming is threatening the polar bear's survival.
Trustees for Alaska filed a lawsuit today in Washington, DC over the delay in moving forward with an Endangered Species Act listing for the Cook Inlet…