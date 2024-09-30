-
Drones, or unmanned aircraft, are becoming more common in Alaska and elsewhere every month. We'll discuss the capabilities and challenges of drones on this Outdoor Explorer.
What do drones bring to mind? Privacy and safety issues. We'll talk about both of those important topics, and will extend the conversation to the work drones can do for us. DOWNLOAD AUDIO
Unmanned Aircraft Systems, or UAS, will soon be flying more often over Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson. Soldiers assigned to the aircraft just tested out a new runway on the base earlier this month. Officials say it will allow more training on the remotely piloted aircraft in Anchorage.Download Audio