Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

donation

  • REO Speedwagon for sale
    News
    REO Speedwagon
    We've received a generous donation from Mike and Elaine Sheilds of the proceeds from their REO Speedwagon. If you have any interest in this beautiful…
  • News
    Salvation Army Receives Unusual Donation
    Dan Bross
    The Salvation Army in Fairbanks received an unusual donation in its red collection kettles this holiday season. Salvation Army Fairbanks Major Kevin Bottjen says the anonymous gifts were dropped into several of its red collection kettles in local store fronts Dec. 23.
  • News
    Groups Still Seeking Holiday Donations
    Casey Kelly
    The holidays are upon us and several local non-profits are looking for some elves to help Santa deliver a little Christmas cheer to area families.
  • News
    Web Extra: Rick Fox Discusses Donation
    Kristin Spack
    At the United Way announcement of the "90 percent by 2010" graduation campaign, Rick Fox described why he and his wife Cyndie, were presenting the campaign 250 thousand dollars. Rick Fox, who is a retired Shell Alaska executive, also refers to Shell Alaska's matching gift. Listen to Fox's entire statement. He is introduced by Michele Brown, CEO and President of United Way of Anchorage.