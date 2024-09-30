-
We've received a generous donation from Mike and Elaine Sheilds of the proceeds from their REO Speedwagon. If you have any interest in this beautiful…
The Salvation Army in Fairbanks received an unusual donation in its red collection kettles this holiday season. Salvation Army Fairbanks Major Kevin Bottjen says the anonymous gifts were dropped into several of its red collection kettles in local store fronts Dec. 23.
The holidays are upon us and several local non-profits are looking for some elves to help Santa deliver a little Christmas cheer to area families.
At the United Way announcement of the "90 percent by 2010" graduation campaign, Rick Fox described why he and his wife Cyndie, were presenting the campaign 250 thousand dollars. Rick Fox, who is a retired Shell Alaska executive, also refers to Shell Alaska's matching gift. Listen to Fox's entire statement. He is introduced by Michele Brown, CEO and President of United Way of Anchorage.