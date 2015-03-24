We've received a generous donation from Mike and Elaine Sheilds of the proceeds from their REO Speedwagon. If you have any interest in this beautiful classic car, please see the ad below.

mtaonline net or call 907.746.2515. Mike and Elaine Shields

For sale: 1919 REO Speedwagon, partially restored (all mechanical, fuel, lube and electrical systems, frame, hood, front fenders, running boards and skirts). Remaining is to reassemble, mount and finish cab, seat, upholstery, install window glass and bulbs, and construct bed. Engine turns over easily with crank, but has not been recently started. Asking $9500. All proceeds go to local NPR station KSKA. For info, pictures, or to schedule a visit in Palmer email meshie