March is prime time for winter sports in Alaska. The light is back, the snow is good, and Alaskan's are ready to enjoy it all. This show will introduce us to dog mushing and discuss trailetiquette with skier Alice Knapp.
On the next Outdoor Explorer, we’ll be talking with Conor McDonald and Miranda Sheely. Conor is known as Bucky to his friends. A few years ago, Miranda and Bucky moved to Alaska for college from out of state, but they seem to have found their home here, and they decided not to leave after graduating. Miranda has found her passion exploring Alaska’s wilderness by raft during the summer, and with a dog team during the winter. Bucky recently presented his college thesis paper at the Alaska Snow Safety Summit. In it, he researched the relationship between social media and avalanche safety. Please join us for what’s sure to be an interesting conversation with Bucky McDonald and Miranda Sheely.Thanks for listening!
KSKA: Thursday, Jan. 04, at 2:00 p.m. On the next Outdoor Explorer, we take a look at one of the biggest sports and outdoor stories in Alaska in the last year: the Iditarod drug doping scandal that hit the race in the fall, with a positive drug test and the surrounding controversy. We’ll also learn about getting your skis ready for the season, and about a big dam removal project in Anchorage, which was funded completely by donations.LISTEN HERE
In the aftermath of Tuesday’s rough run through the Dalzell Gorge and into Nikolai, many Iditarod mushers have had to act fast to change their race plans.
Severe weather has often made the Copper Basin 300 one of the most challenging of the mid-distance sled dog races. This year it was so bad that the race was called off after beginning on Saturday Cold weather and deep snow, plus winds that blew away much of the trail were cited.
John Baker, Martin Buser, and Jeff King may have to look elsewhere for their January Iditarod training. The Bethel-based Kuskokwim 300 sled dog race may be a thing of the past.
2012 Kuskokwim 300 Race Could be Called Off