-
The start of a new school year holds promise and challenge. Just north of Anchorage, the state's second largest school district - with 45 schools and 17,000 students - is gearing up. Dr. Deena Paramo starts her second year as superintendent, capping a long career at Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District that started as a middle school teacher. She joins host Kathleen McCoy in the studio to talk about 21st century education, her ambitions for the new year, and to field your questions. KSKA: Wednesday 8/1 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
-
State Re-districting Board Revises Map to Comply with Voting Rights Act, Fairbanks District Still Stretched OutThe state Re-districting Board voted to approve a new map of legislative districts over the week-end. This is a revision of last week's plan crafted to…
-
Yesterday morning School Superintendent Carol Comeau presented her administration's proposed 2012-2013 budget to the Anchorage School Board, which then began a two day, in-depth review. Compared to recent years, the general operating fund increase is slight, less than two million dollars, but in terms of program and personnel cuts, the impact is deep. ASD: Comprehensive list of all proposed reductions (PDF)
-
There's only one real race for Matanuska Susitna Borough Assembly this year. As KSKA's Ellen Lockyer reports, although a District 4 contest is creating sparks in Wasilla , there's only one candidate for construction - heavy District 5, and he is willing to bet his experience will be able to help Borough residents benefit from a localized economic boom.
-
The Kenai Peninsula Borough School District has lower enrollment than it anticipated. And the borough may have to close one school. The Superintendent briefed the Borough Assembly on the issue last week.
-
The US Senate Judiciary Committee has voted to confirm two Alaska women for federal Judgeships - Morgan Christen to the Ninth Circuit Appeals Court, and Sharon Gleason to the US District Court.
-
A family of four that survived a plane crash near McGrath will get financial help. NEA-Alaska president Barb Angaiak says a Wells Fargo account has been set up to take donations to help Don and Rosemary Evans, and their two young children.