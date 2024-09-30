The start of a new school year holds promise and challenge. Just north of Anchorage, the state's second largest school district - with 45 schools and 17,000 students - is gearing up. Dr. Deena Paramo starts her second year as superintendent, capping a long career at Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District that started as a middle school teacher. She joins host Kathleen McCoy in the studio to talk about 21st century education, her ambitions for the new year, and to field your questions. KSKA: Wednesday 8/1 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm

