The thrown disc, otherwise known as a frisbee, transferred a generation ago from a beach toy to a serious piece of sporting equipment, both in ultimate frisbee leagues and in disc golf. Even if you haven't played, you've noticed disc golf players, usually young adults, walking through the forest from hole to hole. On this edition of Outdoor Explorer, we'll learn how the sport has grown in Anchorage to be a major feature of our wooded parks.KSKA: Thursday 10/3 at 2:00 pm and 9:00 pm

