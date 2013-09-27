The thrown disc, otherwise known as a frisbee, transferred a generation ago from a beach toy to a serious piece of sporting equipment, both in ultimate frisbee leagues and in disc golf. Even if you haven’t played, you’ve noticed disc golf players, usually young adults, walking through the forest from hole to hole. On this edition of Outdoor Explorer, we’ll learn how the sport has grown in Anchorage to be a major feature of our wooded parks.

Listen Now

LINKS:



HOST: Charles Wohlforth

GUESTS:





Kurtis Schoenberg, Alaska Disc Golf Association

Alaska Disc Golf Association Tim Kosednar, Anchorage disc golfer

PARTICIPATE: Facebook: Outdoor Explorer (comments may be read on-air)

BROADCAST: Thursday October 3, 2013. 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm AKT

REPEAT BROADCAST: Thursday October 3, 2013. 9:00 – 10:00 pm AKT

OUTDOOR EXPLORER CALENDAR:



SUBSCRIBE: Receive Outdoor Explorer automatically every week via



Go to OUTDOOREXPLORER.ORG

Audio will be posted following radio broadcast