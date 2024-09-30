-
Rockwell Kent was one of the most important artists to picture Alaska. And the legendary winter he spent with his son on Fox Island, in Resurrection Bay, happened 100 years ago. On the next Outdoor Explorer we’re joined by an expert on those events, and on Kent’s colorful life in general, to learn about landmarks in fine art and writing about nature that were created right here.Thanks for listening!
Dick Griffith is a legendary Alaska wilderness traveler. On the next Outdoor Explorer meet Dick and hear some of his lifetime of stories of adventure. Kaylene Johnson will be with us too. She helped him write his Dick's new book, Canyons and Ice, which involved digging through decades of journals of adventures that Dick, in his modesty, had never shared.KSKA: Thursday 9/12 at 2:00 and 9:00 pm