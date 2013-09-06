Dick Griffith is a legendary Alaska wilderness traveler. When we have guests on Outdoor Explorer who I think are the very toughest backcountry trekkers, Griffith’s name has come up with tones of awe. On the next Outdoor Explorer meet Dick and hear some of his lifetime of stories of adventure. Kaylene Johnson will be with us too. She helped him write his Dick's new book, Canyons and Ice, which involved digging through decades of journals of adventures that Dick, in his modesty, had never shared.

HOST: Charles Wohlforth

GUESTS:





Dick Griffith , wildnerness adventurer

, wildnerness adventurer Kaylene Johnson, author, Canyons and Ice

BROADCAST: Thursday September 12, 2013. 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm AKT

REPEAT BROADCAST: Thursday September 12, 2013. 9:00 – 10:00 pm AKT

