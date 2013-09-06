Canyons and Ice
Dick Griffith is a legendary Alaska wilderness traveler. When we have guests on Outdoor Explorer who I think are the very toughest backcountry trekkers, Griffith’s name has come up with tones of awe. On the next Outdoor Explorer meet Dick and hear some of his lifetime of stories of adventure. Kaylene Johnson will be with us too. She helped him write his Dick's new book, Canyons and Ice, which involved digging through decades of journals of adventures that Dick, in his modesty, had never shared.
HOST: Charles Wohlforth
GUESTS:
- Dick Griffith, wildnerness adventurer
- Kaylene Johnson, author, Canyons and Ice
