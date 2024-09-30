-
The Department of Fish and Game has announced they will be close down their field office in the village of Emmonak. Personnel there say they no longer feel safe.
Seward Highway Crash Leaves 1 Dead, 14 Injured; Shell Gets Conditional Drilling Approval; Congressional Deal Allows FAA Employees to Return from Furlough; Alaska Hit Hard by Debt Ceiling Agreement; and more...
Fish and Game biologists are testing for the effects of acid mine drainage from the defunct Tulsequah Mine at the headwaters of the Taku River.
Judge Orders Joe Miller to Pay Legal Fees from Election Challenge, U.S. House Rejects Cutting Funding to Offensive in Libya, Residents Return to Unalaska and Dutch Harbor After Tsunami Warning, Coast Guard Trains for More Arctic Traffic, and more...
Subsistence fishing on the Kuskowim River will shut-down for the longest time in recent memory later this week. The Alaska Department of Fish and Game declared an emergency, five-day closure just as the river was re-opening from a previous closure.
The King run on the Yukon River is weak. State Arctic Yukon Kuskokwim Regional Management Supervisor Dan Bergstrum says the Department of Fish and Game has been assessing the early run since the first pulse of kings began moving upriver a week ago.
State Receives Record Number of Bids on Cook Inlet Lease Sale, Two Yakutat Men Drown After Boat Capsizes, Missing Musher’s Brother Speaks About Disappearance, Scientists Use Drones to Study Stellar Sea Lions, and more...
The largest king salmon subsistence fishery in the State will close for four days amid concerns that not enough fish are reaching their spawning grounds.
Kuskokwim River Closed to King Salmon Fishing by Emergency Order, State Closes Anchor River to Fishing, AK Pride Pays Forward Their ‘Today’ Show Donations, Redistricting Board Holds Ceremonial Signing of Plan, and more...
