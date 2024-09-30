Paula Vogel has been called one of the most important American playwrights writing today. Her works often examine controversial subjects in ways that humanize them for the audience. The University of Alaska Anchorage Department of Theatre and Dance's production of her play Hot 'N' Throbbing is no different. Join actors Kalli Randall and Scott Herverling as they talk about how they have worked to bring this exciting drama to life this week on Stage Talk.KSKA: Friday 10/5 at 2:45 pm

Listen