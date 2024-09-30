-
Paula Vogel has been called one of the most important American playwrights writing today. Her works often examine controversial subjects in ways that humanize them for the audience. The University of Alaska Anchorage Department of Theatre and Dance's production of her play Hot 'N' Throbbing is no different. Join actors Kalli Randall and Scott Herverling as they talk about how they have worked to bring this exciting drama to life this week on Stage Talk.KSKA: Friday 10/5 at 2:45 pm
This week the Anchorage Police Department released its quarterly awards. The recipients included officers, dispatchers and citizens. As expected, some involved officers serving citizens, but in some cases the assistance was the reverse. KSKA's Len Anderson reports.
A man in an unusual case of identity theft was sentenced in federal court in Anchorage Thursday. Rafael Mora-Lopez had lived in Anchorage for more than two decades as Rafael Alberto Espinoza.
U.S. Department of Agriculture Undersecretary for Natural Resources and the Environment Harris Sherman is traveling around Southeast Alaska this week.
The Nome Police Department is investigating a shooting and attempted suicide that took place Sunday afternoon in Nome.
A recent Alaska Department of Labor report shows many of Alaska’s industries lost jobs or were stagnant in recent years, but the demand for health care workers is strong and will continue to grow in coming years.
Dan Bross, KUAC – FairbanksThe state has re-opened a flood damaged stretch of Taylor Highway. The Department of Transportation reports emergency repairs…