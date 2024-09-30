-
University of New England Philosophy Professor, Dr. Subrena Smith and Line One co-host Prentiss Pemberton discuss how each of us can work as individuals and as communities to promote unity and connection in this time of fear driven conflict and talks about how to counter the escalating Nationalism we are seeing many of today's so called civilized societies.Thanks for listening!
Are we, in America, “immune” from the risk of a genocide event? On the next Line One, Professor of Philosophy at the University of New England, Dr. David Livingstone Smith, will join co-host Prentiss Pemberton for a discussion about dehumanization, fear, and moral disengagement. Thanks for listening!