What do you know about self defense and Alaska's 'stand your ground' status? Prosecutor James Fayette and defense attorney John Cashion explain the law and take your questions. Thanks for listening!
Village Public Safety Officers in Western Alaska will be participating in a pilot program that could make them the first VPSOs in the state to carry weapons in their job. Seven experienced officers are in the middle of psychological evaluations right now and are advancing towards training.Download Audio
If you live in a high-crime neighborhood, even if you’re just visiting, you’re under increased risk of encountering a scared police officer if your skin is dark. Does urban Alaska have a chance to avoid the problems other cities are having that involve police and deadly force?APRN: Tuesday, 12/9 at 10:00amDownload Audio