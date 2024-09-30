-
A 15-year-old boy was found dead beside a snow machine in Pinky’s Park in Bethel. Police have not released the boy’s name yet, but say his parents had reported him missing and search and rescue volunteers, Alaska State Troopers, and police had all been looking for him.
Eight Ft. Wainwright based soldiers are charged in connection with the death of a fellow Stryker Brigade member.
Saturday morning in Hooper Bay a mother found her infant daughter dead and the father with a knife in his chest. Michael Kuphaldt, 33, was hospitalized. Troopers have not released a cause of death for the infant or an identity.
A plane crash between McGrath and Anvik Saturday night took two lives and left a family stranded at the hillside crash site until the next day, when the National Guard could get aircraft in.
A hiker was found dead Tuesday near Juneau. James Reese, 42, was reported missing on Monday. His vehicle was found at the Herbert Glacier Trail trailhead and body was found near the Herbert River.
A soldier found dead of a gunshot wound at Fort Wainwright early Monday morning has been identified as a 40-year-old mechanic.
There has been yet another fatal crash on the Sterling Highway. Marcie Toth, 56, of Kenai died when her car hit a pickup truck stopped for a turn at a Ninilchik store.
The Army made a brief announcement Tuesday that a soldier was found dead in his barracks at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Monday morning.
The identity is also out on that soldier from the 4-25th found dead at his home more than a week ago in Anchorage.
A soldier in the 4-25th at Elmendorf-Richardson was found dead in his home Tuesday. No identity or cause of death has been announced yet.