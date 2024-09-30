-
A new project called Black in Alaska seeks to present a more complete picture of the lives and professions of Black Alaskans, with the aim of creating a more equitable future. Lori Townsend speaks with advisory committee member Bernard Gatewood and André Horton, one of the series subjects.
KSKA: Wednesday, May 04 @ 2:00 pm and 8:00 pmMany Alaska Natives live in urban areas far from the places at the core of Native cultures-- the rural communities with open lands, fish and wildlife. On the next Hometown Alaska we'll talk about the Alaska Native identity here in Anchorage-- corporate, tribal, traditional and modern. DOWNLOAD AUDIO
Recorded at the Alaska World Affairs Council this week on Addressing Alaskans, Juneau-native and professor of International Studies at Pai Chai University in S. Korea, Dr. Jocelyn Clark explores the "the Korean Wave," national branding, and the idea of soft power. What does the success of Psy's "Gangnam Style" say about the globalization of culture? KSKA: Tuesday 2/26 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
00000192-9ca2-dda9-a1f3-defb3a9e0000 A stone that was used as a garden ornament for the last 50 years may turn out to be one of the most important archaeological finds in Aleutian history, offering new insights into Unangan culture.
Yesterday in Washington, D.C., Clarence Lee Alexander of Ft. Yukon received the Presidential Citizen's Medal from President Barrack Obama. Alexander was one of this year's 13 recipients nationwide.
Monday, June 27 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pmHow does the economic and political systems of a society shape health risks and treatment resources? This week on Line One, Dr. Sergei Bogojavlensky joins host Dr. Thad Woodard to discuss the relationship between anthropology, medicine and medical practice.