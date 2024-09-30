Recorded at the Alaska World Affairs Council this week on Addressing Alaskans, Juneau-native and professor of International Studies at Pai Chai University in S. Korea, Dr. Jocelyn Clark explores the "the Korean Wave," national branding, and the idea of soft power. What does the success of Psy's "Gangnam Style" say about the globalization of culture? KSKA: Tuesday 2/26 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm

