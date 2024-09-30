-
The loss represents nearly $800 million in passenger spending.
The Port of Seattle made a decision to suspend its cruise ship season earlier this week, but cruise ships were already banned from sailing after Canada shut its ports earlier this month.
Cruise ships have been visiting Alaska for decades, but they are not like they used to be. Tara Bicknell, from member station KHNS, reports from Skagway on a emerging trend in the industry.
Unions chose to picket the a cruise ship full of well-known conservatives when it docked in Juneau yesterday. The Westerdam is carrying Donald Rumsfeld, Grover Norquist, Ralph Reed and other political conservatives and their fans through Alaska waters.
An Alaska cruise ship appears to have limited the spread of an ongoing gastrointestinal illness.
The board of directors for the Alaska Commercial Fishermen’s Memorial in Juneau has come out in favor of leaving the monument where it is – and against building a cruise ship dock in front of it.
Alaska Senators Back ‘Pilot’s Bill of Rights', ‘Bullet Line’ May Disrupt Plans for Cook Inlet Drilling, Sea Otters Tagged for Population Study, New Statistics Show Unemployment Rates are Higher for Veterans, and more...
An Australian cruise ship on its inaugural voyage stopped over in Unalaska this week on its way to Russia and Japan. Cruise ship landings are becoming more and more rare in the remote Aleutian community.
Obama’s Oil Release Dismays Alaska’s Congressional Delegation, Troop Draw-Down Concerns Alaska’s Congressional Delegation, Draft Legislation Being Written to Extend Coastal Management Program, Complaint Filed Against Unalaska for Violating Clean Water Act, and more...
A Juneau judge says state regulators need to take another look at cruise ship wastewater treatment systems.Superior Court Judge Patricia Collins ruled the Department of Environmental Conservation failed to consider stronger options for some ships.