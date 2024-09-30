The Knik Arm Bridge and Toll Authority "KABATA" project connecting Anchorage to the Mat-Su Borough was established in 2003. At an Anchorage Chamber of Commerce Make-it-Monday Forum last week, chair of the KABATA board of directors, Michael Foster said construction on the bridge is expected to finally begin in 2014. Built to accommodate "tomorrow's traffic," the bridge should be fully operational by 2017 or 2018. Listen to Foster's complete update on the KABATA project on Addressing Alaskans.KSKA: Thursday 5/3 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm

