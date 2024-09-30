-
The Knik Arm Bridge and Toll Authority "KABATA" project connecting Anchorage to the Mat-Su Borough was established in 2003. At an Anchorage Chamber of Commerce Make-it-Monday Forum last week, chair of the KABATA board of directors, Michael Foster said construction on the bridge is expected to finally begin in 2014. Built to accommodate "tomorrow's traffic," the bridge should be fully operational by 2017 or 2018. Listen to Foster's complete update on the KABATA project on Addressing Alaskans.KSKA: Thursday 5/3 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
Anchorage mayor withdraws lawsuit against Federal Highway Administration over Knik Arm Crossing project.
A woman who drove through a Fairbanks school crossing and struck a child is now facing manslaughter charges, after the death yesterday of 11 year-old Jamison Thrun from Nome, of his injuries.
Investigation continues of an incident at a school crossing yesterday in Fairbanks. 11 year-old Jamison Thrun from Nome is in critical condition after a woman driving an SUV ran through a stop sign and hit the child in the crosswalk at University Park Elementary School.