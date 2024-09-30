-
A conversation on the role of primary prevention for improving the health of our communities: local, state, and national perspectives.Thanks for listening!
On this episode of Hometown Alaska, we will meet leaders in the grassroots movement to respond to the opioid crisis. These are recovering addicts, and moms of addicts, who are helping get users into recovery, and working with the political system at all levels to make a change. They're inspiring people and they have a lot to share about dealing with this terrible epidemic.Thanks for listening!
With the debt-ceiling legislation signed into law Tuesday afternoon, the nation no longer needs to worry about defaultmageddon, at least not until early 2013. That's when the U.S. Treasury once again runs out of room to borrow again. Even though there wasn't a default this time, the partisan fight left plenty of wreckage lying about.
The rating agency said the debt ceiling agreement is a step in the right direction for the country and said the chances of a default on its debt remain "extremely low."
Despite a big build-up Thursday and a late night on Capitol Hill, the U.S. House did not vote on a plan to raise the debt ceiling and cut spending. House Speaker John Boehner couldn’t muster enough votes. He has the lukewarm support and promised vote of Alaska’s Congressman Don Young, but conservative Republicans say the plan doesn’t make deep enough cuts, and Democrats are staunchly opposed.