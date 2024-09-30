-
State epidemiologist Dr. Joe McLaughlin said an omicron wave in Germany is showing the importance of getting boosted.
-
It marks a shift from focusing on COVID case counts to tracking broader respiratory illness trends across the state.
-
A new study suggests that, yes, there are superdodgers. But explaining why they've been able to avoid the virus is a bit complicated.
-
New boosters recommended by the CDC target both the original coronavirus strain and the omicron variants.
-
There are a wide range of factors that could qualify you for one of four COVID treatments currently available.
-
Everyone aged 2 and up must wear masks on buses and inside most park buildings starting Friday.
-
Capstone had closed testing sites throughout the state on June 30, saying they were no longer financially viable. But doctors and members of the public wanted sites to stay open.
-
In Anchorage, vaccines are available at Fairweather’s Tikahtnu Commons clinic and a pop-up clinic in Fairview every day for the rest of the month.
-
Most drive-up COVID testing sites in Anchorage are set to close by June 30 as demand drops and funding runs out. The few sites that will stay open aren’t offering testing to uninsured Alaskans.
-
Roughly half of all coronavirus cases recorded on St. Paul Island have happened in the last two weeks.