-
After the Municipality of Anchorage sued designers of the botched Port of Anchorage expansion project earlier this month, the designers faulted the construction. But one construction company involved is defending their work.Download Audio
-
After years of problems, which halted the Port of Anchorage project, the Municipality of Anchorage is suing the designers.Download Audio
-
Dr. Leslie Cornick from Alaska Pacific University studies beluga communication, diet, and travel patterns to report on the health of the Cook Inlet beluga population. She shared new information from recent studies at the Alaska Zoo's Wildlife Wednesday lecture serieson December 14.KSKA: Thursday 1/26 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
-
The state and Conoco-Phillips are getting federal support for drilling plans in the National Petroleum Reserve Alaska – NPRA. Conoco-Phillips has several leases in the area, but has so far been blocked from developing them by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ refusing to allow the construction of a bridge over the Colville River.
-
The price to build the proposed Donlin Gold Mine has shot up by billions of dollars. That’s according to one of the major developers. NovaGold Resources released a new construction estimate for the remote mine site that puts the figure at $7 billion.
-
The University of Alaska Fairbanks west ridge is taking on a new look, as construction of the new Life Sciences building progresses.
-
Congress wrapped up its summer work Tuesday without passing legislation to keep the Federal Aviation Administration open. Political bickering has partially shut it down – and may continue to until after Labor Day when Congress returns from its August recess.
-
Transportation officials plan to meet soon with shipyards that could build the next state ferry. But construction is still a ways off.
-
Groups Accept Settlement over Endangered Species Suit, Alaska Congressional Delegation Split on ‘Doomsday Scenario’ of National Debt Default, Five Escape Sinking Fishing Vessel near Valdez, NPR-A and Sealaska Lands Bills Up for Vote in DC, and more...
-
A vessel is headed out into the Bering Sea to retrieve a barge full of construction equipment.