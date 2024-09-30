-
The long-forecast eruption of Cleveland Volcano has finally happened. The volcano sent up a 15,000 foot ash cloud at around 8 o'clock on Thursday morning.
Scientists at the Alaska Volcano Observatory are keeping an eye on Cleveland volcano. The Aleutian Chain volcano started showing increased thermal activity last month.
