The City of Petersburg has just about finished fixing its collapsed hillside along downtown Hammer Slough.
Golden Valley Electric’s plan to buy and restart the Healy clean coal plant drew attention at a utility board meeting Monday night in Fairbanks.
The cleanup and repair work continues in Petersburg at the site of last weekend’s landslide into a downtown stream.
Agriculture Under Secretary for Rural Development Dallas Tonsager announced Thursday the signing of an agreement that will make it easier to fund water quality improvement projects in rural Alaska villages.
Anchorage city workers collected piles of dirty blankets, beer cans and other belongings from two homeless camps Saturday, as part of the city's crackdown on homeless camps. Police officers had earlier warned homeless squatters to leave parks and greenbelts.