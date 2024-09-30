-
For this Outdoor Explorer, our guest is Jen Aschoff, a geology professor who recently became the tenth person and second woman to complete the Chugach 120. The Chugach 120 is the 120 peaks in the Chugach State Park with a prominence of 500 feet or more.
-
On the next Outdoor Explorer, we will dive deep into the history, planning and development of Chugach State Park with guests Monica Alvarez with the Department of Natural Resources, Ben Corwin the Park’s Chief Ranger, and Ryan Yelle, the Chairman of the Park’s Citizen Advisory Board.
-
On summer solstice 2019, Sophia Tidler became the first woman to solo the Chugach Linkup. On winter solstice 2019, Sophia began another attempt and almost 55 hours later became the first person to successfully complete a winterlinkup.
-
LISTEN: Imagine hiking all the tallest summits of the Chugach Front Range in one trip. These people did it this year.The Chugach Front Linkup is the connection of the 12 summits over 5000 feet in the Chugach Front Range in a singleouting. This past summer saw an unprecedented known number of people who have successfully linked the peaks;between them they produced 6 new records.
-
With our long days and easy accessibility to the mountains, many residents of southcentral Alaska look forward to hiking as a main summer activity. Whether you want some great views, you are training for Mount Marathon, you are looking for a place to take visiting friends or you just want some solitude, there are guidebooks to help plan your hikes. In the first segment of our next show, we’ll be talking with Lisa Maloney, who has authored the most recent guidebook, “Day Hiking in Southcentral Alaska.” In the second segment we’ll hear from Corrie Smith and Greg Martin, a couple who decided on the challenge of completing all the hikes in one book, “50 Hikes in Alaska’s Chugach State Park.”Thanks for listening!
-
The Chugach Mountains behind Anchorage might be as familiar as your bedroom wall, but they’re still big, rugged peaks with plenty of hard miles in them. Our guests on the next Outdoor Explorer have done those miles. We'll talk with mountain runners who have completed the 12-peak challenge, an incredible ultra-marathon that links a dozen summits in the front range on a single very long day. We'll also hear some personal stories about the local trails we cherish so much.Thanks for listening!
-
KSKA: Thursday, April 14, at 2pm. When you fly into Anchorage, what do you really notice? It's not the buildings or the roads, it's the mountains that take your breath away. It’s a gift, but it didn’t have to be that way. 50 years ago, the land we now call Chugach State Park was open for development. The reason we have a park now is because citizens got together and were bold enough to demand one. We’ll be talking about the history of the park and how it came into existence.DOWNLOAD AUDIO
-
http://player.vimeo.com/video/57495394 Dall's Sheep Research in the Chugach Range: Lamb Capture from ADF&G on Vimeo.Shooting net guns from helicopters and chasing newborn lambs down cliffs, Dr. Tom Lohuis and his team have been capturing and collaring dall sheep in the Chugach range since 2009. Their research shows a significant decrease in dall sheep pregnancy rates for 2012. From predation to disease to weather conditions, what could be causing the projected population drop? This week on Addressing Alaskans, hear Dr. Lohuis' talk on "Dall Sheep on the Decline: Understanding Sheep Population Dynamics," recorded at the Alaska Zoo Wildlife Wednesday Lecture Series.KSKA: Thursday 2/7 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
-
Anchorage-based Chugach Electric Association's board has approved a set of terms and conditions for the project to supply the electric utility with power from the wind farm.