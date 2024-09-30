-
Monday, August 14, 2017, at 2:00 p.m. & 8:00 p.m. On this edition of the Line One we discuss the data on child abuse and neglect in Alaska, including risk factors, consequences, and prevention. Included will be a discussion of the Adverse Childhood Experiences data on long term health consequences.LISTEN HERE
-
Monday, May 01, 2017, at 2:00 p.m. & 8:00 p.m. Having a child with a severe emotional or behavioral problem is a challenging thing for a family. Parents often find themselves desperate for answers that are often difficult to come by. During this program, child and adolescent therapist Lori Houston, joins Line One co-host Prentiss Pemberton, for a discussion about childhood mental health.LISTEN HERE
-
Halloween is coming and people young and old are looking forward to dressing up and pretending to be something else for a day. Make believe is fun, silly, freeing and it's also important to a young child's development. Many say that “Play is a child’s work” so just how do pretending, playing and imagining play a part in helping us grow up? Joining host Shana Sheehy in the studio are Dr. Robert Capuozzo, a Early Childhood Development professor at UAA as well as a parent educator at Providence Medical Center, and Shona Strauser, Education Director at Perseverance Theater in Juneau.KSKA: Tuesday, 10/25 @ 2:00 pm & 7:00 pm