Halloween is coming and people young and old are looking forward to dressing up and pretending to be something else for a day. Make believe is fun, silly, freeing and it's also important to a young child's development. Many say that “Play is a child’s work” so just how do pretending, playing and imagining play a part in helping us grow up? Joining host Shana Sheehy in the studio are Dr. Robert Capuozzo, a Early Childhood Development professor at UAA as well as a parent educator at Providence Medical Center, and Shona Strauser, Education Director at Perseverance Theater in Juneau.KSKA: Tuesday, 10/25 @ 2:00 pm & 7:00 pm

