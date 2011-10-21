THE VALUE OF PRETEND

Halloween is coming and people young and old are looking forward to dressing up and pretending to be something else for a day. Make believe is fun, silly, freeing and it's also important to a young child's development. Many say that “Play is a child’s work” so just how do pretending, playing and imagining play a part in helping us grow up? Joining host Shana Sheehy in the studio are Dr. Robert Capuozzo, a Early Childhood Development professor at UAA as well as a parent educator at Providence Medical Center, and Shona Strauser, Education Director at Perseverance Theater in Juneau.

ALSO THIS HOUR - How play-therapy helps children and families to trust and communicate; adults tell us what their favorite pretend games were in a new installment of When I Was Young; Dr. KTD is back and this time it's about handling your child's imaginary friends.

