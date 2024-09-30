-
Please join co-host, Prentiss Pemberton for an interview with childhood trauma survivor and bestselling author, Dave Pelzer, author of “A Child Called It”.Thanks for listening!
-
Monday, August 14, 2017, at 2:00 p.m. & 8:00 p.m. On this edition of the Line One we discuss the data on child abuse and neglect in Alaska, including risk factors, consequences, and prevention. Included will be a discussion of the Adverse Childhood Experiences data on long term health consequences.LISTEN HERE
-
Prentiss Pemberton and Dr. Thad Woodard co-host the next edition of Line One: Your Health Connection with guest Dr. Ebony McClain-Owens who will discuss the important role of parenting in child development and the effects that child abuse has on mental health throughout one's life span.KSKA: Monday 10/22 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
-
The Anchorage jury turned in its verdict Tuesday in the case of the woman who videotaped herself making her adopted child put hot sauce in his mouth to get on the Doctor Phil Show and get advice about how to discipline a difficult child.
-
An Anchorage jury now has the case against a woman accused of abusing her adopted son in an attempt to get on tabloid television.