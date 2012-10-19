Parenting and the Effects of Child Abuse
The long-term consequences of child abuse and neglect can be profound and may endure long after the abuse or neglect occurs. These effects range in consequence from minor physical injuries, low self-esteem, attention disorders, and poor peer relations to severe brain damage, violent behavior and death.
Prentiss Pemberton and Dr. Thad Woodard co-host the next edition of Line One: Your Health Connection with guest Dr. Ebony McClain-Owens who will discuss the important role of parenting in child development and the effects that child abuse has on mental health throughout one's life span.
Child Abuse
HOSTS: Dr. Thad Woodard & Prentiss Pemberton, Licensed Clinical Social Worker, Anchorage
GUEST: Dr. Ebony McClain-Owens, therapist, Bridges Counseling Connection, Anchorage
LIVE BROADCAST: October 22, 2012 at 2:00 p.m. AKST
REPEAT BROADCAST: Monday October 22, 2012 at 7:00 p.m. AKST
