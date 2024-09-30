Most recently known for leading the medical team that saved Lance Armstrong's life, Dr. Larry Einhorn pioneered the development of a life-saving treatment for testicular cancer in 1974, improving survival rates from 10% to 95%. As part of the Carol Treadwell Visiting Fellow Lectureship hosted by the Providence Cancer Center on August 1st, listen to Dr. Einhorn's talk on the "Past, Present & Future of Cancer Treatment" this week on Addressing Alaskans.KSKA: Thursday 2:00 pm and 8:00 pm

Listen