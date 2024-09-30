-
When we are faced with a dangerous situation we have a normal “fight or flight” response. When this anxiety continues long after the event and affects day to day life it has evolved into post traumatic stress disorder. This Monday, Dr. Woodard and his guests Dr. Fred Detwiler and Prentiss Pemberton, LCSW from Bridges Counseling Connection in Anchorage will discuss the causes, symptoms, prevention and treatment of this common disorder.KSKA: Monday 2/6 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
Cataracts are a common cause of poor vision especially in the older population. Without treatment vision will worsen over time but treatment is available. Our guest today, Dr. Matthew Guess, specializes in cataracts and will discuss the causes, prevention, symptoms and treatment of different types of cataract.KSKA: Monday 12/9 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
The second leading cause of blindness in the world is glaucoma, an often silent problem that slowly causes the loss of peripheral vision. It is estimated that 1 million in the U.S. have glaucoma but are not aware of it. Our guest on Line One: Your Health Connection, Dr Elizabeth Morgan, specializes in glaucoma and will discuss the prevention, risks, and treatment of this disease.KSKA: Monday 12/12 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm