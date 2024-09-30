The second leading cause of blindness in the world is glaucoma, an often silent problem that slowly causes the loss of peripheral vision. It is estimated that 1 million in the U.S. have glaucoma but are not aware of it. Our guest on Line One: Your Health Connection, Dr Elizabeth Morgan, specializes in glaucoma and will discuss the prevention, risks, and treatment of this disease.KSKA: Monday 12/12 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm

