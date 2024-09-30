-
In April of 2018, Kikkan Randall sat down with Charles Wohlforth on Outdoor Explorer and reflected on the final race of her skiing career. As all of…
On this Outdoor Explorer, we’re going to talk about how time spent outdoors can help us grow. Adrienne Lindholm has written a book about her path from mountain newbie trying to prove herself to becoming more interested in the journey. Carey Carpenter is campaigning for longer recess for Anchorage school children, and she’ll also talk about how outdoor adventures helped her cope with breast cancer. Lastly, we'll hear a story about getting more minorities to be interested in going outside.Thanks for listening!
Roughly 1 in 25 Alaskans develop colon cancer, yet we still know little of the causes of this all-too-common and life-threatening disease. On the next Line One Your Health Connection, join Dr. Jay Butler for a discussion with Dr. Stephen O’Keefe, of the University of Pittsburgh. Thanks for listening!
Monday, January 22, 2017, at 2:00 p.m. & 8:00 p.m. Each cancer, whether breast cancer, colon cancer, or leukemia, is a different disease with a different cause, a different treatment, and a different prognosis. This week we discuss what you need to know about cervical cancer, perhaps the most preventable of all cancers.LISTEN HERE
Monday, June 19, 2017, at 2:00 p.m. & 8:00 p.m. Breast cancer results from the both genetic and environmental factors. This program hosts a discussion on the chemicals in our environment and the origins of breast cancer. Can they be avoided? What else can we do to limit our exposure? Let's talk about it on this next Line One.LISTEN HERE
Monday, February 13, 2017, at 2:00 p.m. & 8:00 p.m. This program will review the prevention, detection and treatment of gynecologic cancers with cancer specialist Dr. Joanie Hope. The finding of human papilloma virus (HPV) as a cause of cervical cancer and its close association with other gynecologic cancer has led to the development of the HPV vaccine and the prevention of infection with this virus and HPV related cancers. LISTEN NOW
KSKA: Monday, November 14, 2016, at 2:00 p.m. & 8:00 p.m. Not all people diagnosed with lung cancer smoke. Lung cancer is a disease that can affect anyone. In fact, most people who get lung cancer today have either stopped smoking years earlier or never smoked. We'll discuss lung cancer on Line One Your Health Connection.LISTEN NOW
Monday, September 19, at 2:00 p.m. & 8:00 p.m. About 1 man in 7 will be diagnosed with prostate cancer during his lifetime. Other than skin cancer, prostate cancer is the most common cancer in American men. Learn more about prostate cancer symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment on this edition of Line One, Your Health Connection.
Monday, April 18, 2016, at 2:00 p.m. & 8:00 p.m.Our genes are the ultimate book of instructions for all that happens in our body. Breast cancer results from mistakes in genes or their instructions; and these mistakes are often caused by environmental influences. This program discusses known and suspected environmental risks for breast cancer and some possible preventative suggestions. DOWNLOAD AUDIO
Lung cancer is the deadliest type of cancer for both men and women. Each year, more people die of lung cancer than of breast, colon, and prostate cancers combined. Recently the incidence has begun to slowly decline in men but has remained stable in women. This week we will discuss the risk factors, symptoms and treatment of this very dangerous cancer.KSKA: Monday 1/28 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm