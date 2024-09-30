Those who are familiar with Anne of Green Gables may or may not be surprised that author L. M. Montgomery wrote several more books about the character of Anne Shirley, and some of those have been tuned into stage plays as well. Valley Performing Arts is presenting the second episode in the life of Anne in the play, Anne of Avonlea opening February 19th and running through March 13th. The mother/daughter actress team of Laura and Kayla Horning along with VPA Executive Director Garry Forrester drop by the studio this week to tell us all about it.KSKA: Friday, February 12 at 2:45pm LISTEN NOW

