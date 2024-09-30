-
KSKA: Friday, June 24 at 2:45pmListen in to Stage Talk this week as playwright Chantal Bilodeau, actor Jay Burns and actor Polly Anderson drop by to talk about Bilodeau's "Cli-Fi" (Climate Fiction) play, Sila which opens at Cyrano's Theatre Company Friday, June 24th and runs Thursdays through Sundays until July 10th.DOWNLOAD AUDIO
Those who are familiar with Anne of Green Gables may or may not be surprised that author L. M. Montgomery wrote several more books about the character of Anne Shirley, and some of those have been tuned into stage plays as well. Valley Performing Arts is presenting the second episode in the life of Anne in the play, Anne of Avonlea opening February 19th and running through March 13th. The mother/daughter actress team of Laura and Kayla Horning along with VPA Executive Director Garry Forrester drop by the studio this week to tell us all about it.KSKA: Friday, February 12 at 2:45pm LISTEN NOW
For three years, the 500-person town of Haines Junction had no grocery store. Residents had to drive two hours to Whitehorse to shop for food. But in December, two locals broke the grocery drought.Download Audio
The Alcan 200 snowmachine race is this weekend in Southeast Alaska. The 43rd annual event takes over the Haines Highway from the Canada – U.S. Border to Yukon’s Desadesh Lake on Saturday, as riders and their support teams from around Alaska and Canada race for a prize pot of thousands of dollars.
After stalling and delays last month, TransCanada and Exxon Mobil have filed draft resource reports on their proposed Alaska natural gas pipeline to the Lower 48.
A Canadian mining company is hoping to launch a major gold mine near the headwaters of a tributary of the Unuk River, which flows into Behm Canal near Ketchikan. Toronto-based Seabridge Gold says the KSM deposit is one of the largest in the world, second only to the proposed Pebble Mine in Western Alaska.
By the CBCA Canadian icebreaker carrying sonar gear and submersibles is surveying the waters of the Northwest Passage looking for the ships from the long lost John Franklin expedition.
It’s looking like escapement of Yukon River king salmon into Canada will not meet objectives. Alaska Department of Fish and Game Yukon River summer season manager Steve Hayes says Chinook passage measured near the Alaska Canada border at Eagle is below the season goal.
The first major surge of king salmon is believed to be entering the Yukon River. The Chinook run is expected to be weak, and fishery managers have eliminated one of two weekly-subsistence fishing periods at the river’s mouth to try to get more early-run fish upstream.
Resource Developers Concerned About National Ocean Council Initiatives, Gates Says Soldiers in Afghanistan Will Not Be Under-Funded, Investigation Looms as Park and Center Part Ways, Dion Convicted of Killing Bonnie Craig 17 Years Ago, and more...