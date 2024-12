A Canadian mining company is hoping to launch a major gold mine near the headwaters of a tributary of the Unuk River, which flows into Behm Canal near Ketchikan. Toronto-based Seabridge Gold says the KSM deposit is one of the largest in the world, second only to the proposed Pebble Mine in Western Alaska. Seabridge unveiled its development plan during a public meeting in Ketchikan last (Wednesday) night before a crowd of skeptical residents.

