If you go to most cities these days, you can log on to your smart phone and find a bus app that will tell you where the closest bus stop is, when the next…
The 19th annual Stand Down for Veterans in Need will be held Friday at the North Terminal of the Ted Stevens International Airport in Anchorage. As APRN's Lori Townsend reports, the event is designed to help vets access numerous services and assistance. Marcia Hoffman Devoe is the public affairs officer for the Alaska VA healthcare system. She says the People Mover buses will offer free transportation to veterans who have a VA card.
The book and movie adaptation of Into the Wild prompts some Alaskans to roll their eyes. But the account of Christopher McCandless’s ill-fated pilgrimage to the Bus 142 inspires many others to follow his path on the Stampede Trail. But the trek to bus can be dangerous – even fatal. Reporter Diana Saverin decided to take her own trip there and has this story.