British Columbia

    BC Gold Mine Plan Irks Ketchikan Residents
    A Canadian mining company is hoping to launch a major gold mine near the headwaters of a tributary of the Unuk River, which flows into Behm Canal near Ketchikan. Toronto-based Seabridge Gold says the KSM deposit is one of the largest in the world, second only to the proposed Pebble Mine in Western Alaska.
    Materials Barged In to Re-Open Tulsequah Chief Mine
    Rosemarie Alexander
    Construction materials have been barged up Taku Inlet in preparation for re-opening the Tulsequah Chief mine in British Columbia. Chieftain Metals is hoping for road access through First Nation territory to ship ores from the mine, which has not operated since the 1950's.
    Alaska News Nightly: September 21, 2009
    Pat Yack
