-
After Yukon Quest mushers arrive in Dawson City, they drive their teams head across the Yukon River to a public campground, where handlers build elaborate camps for the dogs. They’ll get massaged, fed and sleep for the 24 hour layover.Download Audio
-
Brent Sass was the first Yukon Quest musher to arrive today in Dawson City, the halfway point on the Yukon Quest trail. The 200-mile stretch of trail to Dawson City is the longest between official race checkpoints.Download Audio
-
On the Yukon Quest Trail, there are a few things mushers have to be especially picky about including a sturdy sled. Jumble ice near McCabe Creek, half way to Pelly Crossing is testing sled engineering this year.Download Audio
-
Nine teams arrived in Circle in the Yukon Quest early this morning, with Brent Sass in the lead. Followed by Hugh Neff, Sonny Lindner, Abbie West, Lance Mackey, Jake Berkowitz, Allen Moore, Kristy Berington, and David Dalton.