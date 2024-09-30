-
Thursday, June 23 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pmThis week on Addressing Alaskans, listen to the Rachel Carson commemorative lecture given by Breast Cancer Fund President and CEO, Jeanne Rizzo. From cosmetics and food packaging to household cleaners and drinking water, Rizzo discusses the unregulated toxins encountered in everyday life, which have been proven to have links to breast cancer.
Links between cancer and chemicals in our environment will be the focus of a series of talks in Alaska beginning Wednesday in Anchorage. Jeanne Rizzo is an RN and is the president of the Breast Cancer Fund. The organization works to raise awareness of pervasive toxins in every day products and what people can do to make better choices for themselves and their families.
Fire North of Fairbanks Draws Big Response, Top VA Official Visits Rural Alaska, Petersburg Coast Guard Commander Temporarily Relieved of Duty, Court Issues Final Judgement on Reinstating Roadless Protections, and more...