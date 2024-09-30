-
BP has operated in Alaska for over half a century and has long had a hand in running the state’s biggest oilfield, Prudhoe Bay. The oil company’s plans to exit the state has left hundreds of workers like McFarland in limbo.
BP's exit from Alaska was rumored long before it was officially announced on Tuesday. But that's not the only reason the company's $5.6 billion deal with Hilcorp is far from surprising, experts and industry insiders said.
One of Alaska's "Big Three" oil companies is stepping away from its major role in the state. BP is leaving its position as the company that oversees Prudhoe Bay.
The state and its three oil company partners - ExxonMobil, BP and ConocoPhillips -- voted unanimously late Thursday afternoon to continue work on the project, which aims to bring natural gas from the North Slope to the Kenai Peninsula for export.Download Audio
Gov. Bill Walker has pulled a controversial reserves tax from consideration during the legislature’s special session, after receiving assurances from the state’s partners in the Alaska LNG project that should any one company pull out, it would not withhold its gas from the project.
Lawmakers are heading to Juneau to discuss the Alaska LNG project - a so-called "gigaproject" with a price tag of $45-$65 billion. But if you're like a lot of Alaskans, you might be a little fuzzy on the details. So we break it down.Download Audio
Lawmakers have been expecting a special session on the state's proposed $55-billion gas pipeline project. But when Gov. Bill Walker called the session, it came with a surprise - a proposed tax on natural gas reserves held by the very companies the state is trying to partner with.
00000192-9ca3-dda9-a1f3-defb12720000There are over 10,000 registered lobbyists in Washington, DC. By contrast, Juneau barely breaks the hundred mark. But even though they're a small tribe, they still wield plenty of influence in the state capitol.Download Audio
A giant drilling rig is completely blocking one of the main roads near Prudhoe Bay.
BP has had another spill on the North Slope. Liquids squirted out of a conduit under a road during a pressure test at the Lisburne field.