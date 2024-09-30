-
The legislature Tuesday approved all but one of the people appointed by the governor to serve on state boards and commissions. Members also had no opposition to the choice of Michael Gerraghty to be the state’s next Attorney General.
-
Alaska’s game board has decided to delay a decision on a controversial plan to expand the use of snares to kill grizzly and black bears as a means of predator control. Bear snaring is limited to an area on the West side of Cook Inlet.
-
The Board of Game has approved aerial wolf hunting on the Kenai Peninsula for the first time. The Board unanimously passed two proposals Monday to implement the predator control plan in game management units 15a and 15c, on the Northern and Southern Peninsula.
-
Aerial Predator Control is always controversial. And now its being proposed for the Kenai Peninsula for the first time. Advocates say its necessary to boost moose hunting opportunities for Alaska residents. But conservation groups say predators aren't causing the problem.KSKA: Tuesday 11/1 at 10:00 am