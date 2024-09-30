Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Big Lake

  • News
    Search For Missing Anchorage Man Expands North
    Phillip Manning
    The search for Wallace Dunn, 81, of Anchorage has been expanded north after a tip indicated that he might have been near the Montana Creek Campground on July 13.Download Audio
  • Outdoor Explorer
    Sailing
    Kristin Spack
    00000193-6344-d71b-a7fb-ebdf95180000When you think of sailing, maybe you think of multi-million-dollar America’s cup yachts, or rich guys in blue blazers sipping cocktails. But Alaskans sail, too, and we do it the Alaskan way, out in beautiful places where getting around by the power of the wind is fun, interesting, and makes a lot of sense. Our topic is sailing, from ocean cruising to lake sailing, and even sailing with radio controlled model boats in local ponds.KSKA: Thursday 8/1 at 2:00 pm and 9:00 pm Listen Now