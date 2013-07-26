Sailing
When you think of sailing, maybe you think of multi-million-dollar America’s cup yachts, or rich guys in blue blazers sipping cocktails. But Alaskans sail, too, and we do it the Alaskan way, out in beautiful places where getting around by the power of the wind is fun, interesting, and makes a lot of sense. Our topic is sailing, from ocean cruising to lake sailing, and even sailing with radio controlled model boats in local ponds.
- William H. Seward Yacht Club, Seward
- Kenai Fjords Yacht Club, Seward
- Alaska Sailing Club, Big Lake
- North Star Radio Control Sailing Club
- CR-914 Model Sailboat Kit
- Lessons and charters in Seward from Sailing Inc.
HOST: Charles Wohlforth
- Bruce Lee, Alaska Sailing Club
- Deborah Altermatt, Sailing Inc
- Sam Steele, William H. Seward Yacht Club, Seward
- Greg Barta, North Star Radio Control Sailing Club
