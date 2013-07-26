Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Sailing

Alaska Public Media | By Kristin Spack
Published July 26, 2013
When you think of sailing, maybe you think of multi-million-dollar America’s cup yachts, or rich guys in blue blazers sipping cocktails. But Alaskans sail, too, and we do it the Alaskan way, out in beautiful places where getting around by the power of the wind is fun, interesting, and makes a lot of sense. Our topic is sailing, from ocean cruising to lake sailing, and even sailing with radio controlled model boats in local ponds.

HOST:  Charles Wohlforth

BROADCAST: Thursday August 1, 2013. 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm AKT

REPEAT BROADCAST:  Thursday August 1, 2013. 9:00 – 10:00 pm AKT

