Anchorage teachers have a new contract. It gives them a small raise that doesn't keep up with the cost of living and eliminates benefits for part-time educators. Listen Now
The number of Americans who practice yoga increased nearly 30 percent in the past four years. The latest figures shows that over 20 million Americans are now practicing, about 9 percent of U.S. adults. The top reasons to practice yoga were to improve flexibility and overall conditioning, and for stress relief. On the next Line One we will explore evidence for benefit as well as risk of the use of yoga for health benefits.KSKA: Monday 3/4 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
Alaska Territorial Guard members could see their military benefit payments restored by the federal government under a bill that passed the US Senate…