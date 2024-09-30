-
Senators Mark Begich and Maria Cantwell Friday called on the Obama administration to free up emergency funding from the National Science Foundation to…
Tune in to KSKA Monday at 3:00 pm to hear Senator Mark Begich's annual address to the Alaska legislature. You can also watch live coverage on Gavel Alaska.Audio is also available here in MP3: Thursday Feb. 23 Senator Lisa Murkowski(Listen Now) Wednesday Feb. 29 Chief Justice Walter Carpeneti (Listen Now) Monday March 5 Senator Mark Begich(Listen Now)Fresh Air can be heard tonight at 11:00 pm on KSKA.
Alaska Senator Mark Begich yesterday got to use the power of his Commerce subcommittee chairmanship to aim some barbs at genetically engineered salmon. Begich and Senator Lisa Murkowski have introduced a bill that would ban interstate commerce of what they're calling "frankenfish."
The U.S. Senate voted to confirm Judge Morgan Christen on Thursday to the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals. The tally was 95-3.
The stateless drift-netting vessel Bangun Perkasa is under siege in the Port of Dutch Harbor. Local officials and Alaska Senator Mark Begich are calling for the Coast Guard to scuttle the boat, even as rat elimination efforts get underway.
Members of the U.S. Senate have formed a bipartisan caucus focused on the oceans, and both of Alaska’s Senators are on board. Republican Lisa Murkowski is co-chairing it with Rhode Island Democrat Sheldon Whitehouse.
Alaska’s Congressional delegation is giving the President’s speech Thursday night on creating jobs and boosting the economy mixed reviews along party lines. Before a rarely-convened joint session of Congress, President Obama laid out a plan he’s calling the American Jobs Act.
